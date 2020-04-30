 
Romaniapress.com

April 30, 2020

IntMin Vela says a state of alert might follow next
Apr 30, 2020

IntMin Vela says a state of alert might follow next.

Interior Minister Marcel Vela admitted on Wednesday that the state of emergency could be replaced after 15 May with a state of alert at national level. He told a broadcast on Realitatea Plus private television station that the purpose of this demarche is to protect public health. "Yes, a state of alert might follow next. Setting up the state of alert means that we could take over some of the decisions in the military ordinances through a decision of the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations. The state of alert is declared by the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations based on a meeting chaired by Romania's Prime Minister. The state of alert is established based on an existing emergency ordinance, which sets out the steps to be made. Somehow, it is below the level of the state of emergency, there are no military ordinances, certain rights are not limited, but they will be further managed to protect public health, also in the epidemic context, all the decisions, their implementation, their observance, the sanctioning of certain rules being breached, by the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations," Vela mentioned. On the other hand, the Interior Minister was pleased with "the manner in which Romanians were responsible and acted in this period." "As you can see, we are far enough from the Easter holidays to realize that we do not have a pandemic peak. This means that during the Holy Holidays, Romanians were responsible and also took care of their loved ones, and everyone got involved to protect their loved ones and themselves, so that now, after the Easter period, if we hadn't followed the rules, we would have had a peak of the pandemic, there would have been many cases, many people registered as positive and then, we would not have been able to discuss what to do in two and a half weeks, on 15 May. This thing isn't precisely due to the Interior Minister or the Government or the measures we have been criticised for and accused, the citizens have the main merit," Minister Vela added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

European Union is slipping, with dramatic consequences for its democratic future By Constantin Radut For more than two years, the European Union has been unable to find a way to bring economic, integration and cohesion policies closer together. The difference of vision between the French President and the German Chancellor regarding the future of the EU, the enlargement of (...)

Gov't allocates 16.5 ml lei for medical humanitarian aid to Republic of Moldova The government is set to approve at its meeting this Thursday the supplementation of the Health Ministry's budget by 16,500,000 lei from the Budget Reserve Fund, for providing the Republic of Moldova a cost-free medical humanitarian aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Premier (...)

COVID-19 death toll rises by 10 to 705 Ten more people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 705, informs on Thursday the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). The latest victims are seven women and three men, aged between 64 and 90.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: (...)

BNR: Romania sees overlap of three crises and we must think how to exit impasse The current situation in Romania is different than those in the past, because three crises overlap: a health crisis, a social crisis and an economic crisis, said, on Thursday, Adrian Vasilescu, strategy consultant with the National Bank of Romania (BNR). "When three crises overlap on one (...)

CBRE: Investment Volume in Romania to Return Above EUR1B in 2021 The total investment volume in Romania's property market in 2020 will be 50% lower than anticipated before the Covid-19 outbreak and a return above the EUR1 billion mark will likely occur in 2021, said Gijs Klomp, Head of Investment Properties at CBRE (...)

Romania Seeks to Raise RON4.1B Selling State Paper on Local Market in May Romania's finance ministry plans to raise RON4.1 billion selling bonds and bills on the local market in May, after raising RON5.7 billion in April.

PSD: Gov't introduces coronavirus tax, issues 290,000 fines, yet performs only 175,000 tests The Social Democratic Party (PSD) acting chairman, Marcel Ciolacu, said on Thursday that "the government has introduced the coronavirus tax", handing out "at will" as many as 290,000 fines. "The government has issued the coronavirus tax. It issued 290,000 fines, but (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |