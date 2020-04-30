 
April 30, 2020

PM Orban: In the first phase we are to lift restrictions that pose the smallest risk
PM Orban: In the first phase we are to lift restrictions that pose the smallest risk.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated that, after May 15, the authorities will lift "those restrictions that pose the smallest epidemiological risk," and that the entire process will be gradual. "Everybody awaits answers that we cannot yet give. In the first phase, we will lift those restrictions that pose the smallest epidemiological risk, while the entire process will be gradual. We will wait for a period of time, let's say 14-15 days, to see what are the effects in terms of the dissemination or spreading of the virus, after which, of course, we will take new measures. Moreover, we must also prepare protection measures because, if we reopen restaurants, we need to establish certain rules the owners will have to adapt to, and the same in the case of possible... nurseries, kindergartens," said Orban on Thursday, when asked if kindergartens and nurseries reopen this year. The Prime Minister underscored that he is open to communication and that he directly communicated with "very many citizens" who approach him directly, either through "messages, e-mails or even by calling him on the phone." "I know that we have a problem with the children, for instance in the case of the single-parent families because, even if they benefit from the provisions of Law 19, which says they are entitled to receive a payment worth 75 per cent of their salary, many mothers and fathers face the risk of losing their jobs if they stay home while the employer asks them to come to work, which means that we need to find a modality to take care of the children, besides this money that we already provide under Law 19, which supplements our ordinance," said Orban. The head of the Executive paid a visit to Iasi on Thursday to meet the Romania medical team who will go to the Republic of Moldova to help with the treatment of the COVID-19 patients there. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

