 
Romaniapress.com

April 30, 2020

Torrential rain, storms to grip 12 counties on Thursday; changing weather from May 1
Apr 30, 2020

Torrential rain, storms to grip 12 counties on Thursday; changing weather from May 1.

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Thursday a code yellow warning of showers, storms and thunderstorms valid for 12 counties in Moldavia, Dobrogea and Muntenia today, starting at 13:00hrs. According to the forecast, on Thursday, between 13:00hrs and 21:00hrs, in Dobrogea, in the eastern half of Muntenia, in the eastern and southern parts of Moldavia, there will be temporary marked atmospheric instability that will trigger gusts blowing at 60-70 km / h, storms, frequent thunder, hail, and torrential showers. Elsewhere in the country atmospheric instability should be expected in smaller areas. The counties under the warning are: Botosani, Iasi, Vaslui, Galati, Braila, Tulcea, Constanta, Ialomita, Calarasi, Vrancea, Buzau and Prahova. At the same time, meteorologists have issued bad weather warnings that will take effect on Friday at noon and will be valid for most regions. Thus, between May 1, 12:00hrs - May 4, 22:00hrs, atmospheric instability will be temporarily heightened in most parts of the country. There will be spells of torrential downpours, thunder, wind gusts, storms and hail. In short spells or by accumulation, precipitation should exceed 15-25 l/sq.m., 35-up to 40 l/sq.m and on smaller areas. Currently, there is an atmospheric instability warning in force for most regions valid through Thursday at 22:00hrs. For that time, rainfalls should be torrential, with precipitation expected to exceed 15-25 l/sq.m in small bursts or by accumulation. ANM will update its warnings issued on Wednesday to reflect the latest weather developments. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

European Union is slipping, with dramatic consequences for its democratic future By Constantin Radut For more than two years, the European Union has been unable to find a way to bring economic, integration and cohesion policies closer together. The difference of vision between the French President and the German Chancellor regarding the future of the EU, the enlargement of (...)

Gov't allocates 16.5 ml lei for medical humanitarian aid to Republic of Moldova The government is set to approve at its meeting this Thursday the supplementation of the Health Ministry's budget by 16,500,000 lei from the Budget Reserve Fund, for providing the Republic of Moldova a cost-free medical humanitarian aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Premier (...)

COVID-19 death toll rises by 10 to 705 Ten more people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 705, informs on Thursday the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). The latest victims are seven women and three men, aged between 64 and 90.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: (...)

BNR: Romania sees overlap of three crises and we must think how to exit impasse The current situation in Romania is different than those in the past, because three crises overlap: a health crisis, a social crisis and an economic crisis, said, on Thursday, Adrian Vasilescu, strategy consultant with the National Bank of Romania (BNR). "When three crises overlap on one (...)

CBRE: Investment Volume in Romania to Return Above EUR1B in 2021 The total investment volume in Romania's property market in 2020 will be 50% lower than anticipated before the Covid-19 outbreak and a return above the EUR1 billion mark will likely occur in 2021, said Gijs Klomp, Head of Investment Properties at CBRE (...)

Romania Seeks to Raise RON4.1B Selling State Paper on Local Market in May Romania's finance ministry plans to raise RON4.1 billion selling bonds and bills on the local market in May, after raising RON5.7 billion in April.

PSD: Gov't introduces coronavirus tax, issues 290,000 fines, yet performs only 175,000 tests The Social Democratic Party (PSD) acting chairman, Marcel Ciolacu, said on Thursday that "the government has introduced the coronavirus tax", handing out "at will" as many as 290,000 fines. "The government has issued the coronavirus tax. It issued 290,000 fines, but (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |