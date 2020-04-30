Torrential rain, storms to grip 12 counties on Thursday; changing weather from May 1

Torrential rain, storms to grip 12 counties on Thursday; changing weather from May 1. The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Thursday a code yellow warning of showers, storms and thunderstorms valid for 12 counties in Moldavia, Dobrogea and Muntenia today, starting at 13:00hrs. According to the forecast, on Thursday, between 13:00hrs and 21:00hrs, in Dobrogea, in the eastern half of Muntenia, in the eastern and southern parts of Moldavia, there will be temporary marked atmospheric instability that will trigger gusts blowing at 60-70 km / h, storms, frequent thunder, hail, and torrential showers. Elsewhere in the country atmospheric instability should be expected in smaller areas. The counties under the warning are: Botosani, Iasi, Vaslui, Galati, Braila, Tulcea, Constanta, Ialomita, Calarasi, Vrancea, Buzau and Prahova. At the same time, meteorologists have issued bad weather warnings that will take effect on Friday at noon and will be valid for most regions. Thus, between May 1, 12:00hrs - May 4, 22:00hrs, atmospheric instability will be temporarily heightened in most parts of the country. There will be spells of torrential downpours, thunder, wind gusts, storms and hail. In short spells or by accumulation, precipitation should exceed 15-25 l/sq.m., 35-up to 40 l/sq.m and on smaller areas. Currently, there is an atmospheric instability warning in force for most regions valid through Thursday at 22:00hrs. For that time, rainfalls should be torrential, with precipitation expected to exceed 15-25 l/sq.m in small bursts or by accumulation. ANM will update its warnings issued on Wednesday to reflect the latest weather developments.