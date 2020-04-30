PM Orban: We will approve a donation to Republic of Moldova, of equipment, medicines needed in fighting COVID



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has informed that at the Government meeting on Thursday they will approve a donation to the Republic of Moldova, of equipment, medicines and substances needed in fighting COVID. "Today, at the Government meeting, we are going to approve a Government decision by which we will allot an important amount for a donation to the Republic of Moldova, of materials, equipment, medicines, substances needed in fighting COVID. I am talking of 500 thousand FFP2 and FFP 3 masks, 50 thousand coveralls, Plaquenil and Kaletra medicines, which are needed in the treatment of the COVID patients," the head of the Executive said on Thursday in Iasi. He thanked the Romanian medical team that will go to the Republic of Moldova to supplement the medical equipment there, which is needed in fighting COVID-19. "I hope that your mission will be as beneficial as possible and see you when you come back. Have a good journey and good luck," said Orban. A team made of 42 physicians and nurses from the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Health will go to the Republic of Moldova to help the medical teams that are fighting against the COVID-19 in the neighbouring country, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations informed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)