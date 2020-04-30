PM Orban says public should follow lockdown rules on May 1 holiday as they did on Easter



PM Orban says public should follow lockdown rules on May 1 holiday as they did on Easter.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday urged the public to obey the lockdown rules on May 1 holiday, as they did on Easter, when everything was seen in order because there was no increase in the number of infections with the novel coronavirus. "I am convinced that people will be responsible, as they were on Easter, on other occasions, on Sundays, holidays, that they will follow the rules and that, if they go out, they will do so by avoiding additional risk of spreading the virus. I can tell you, for example, that you know that there were a lot of emotions related to the Easter holiday; we are already 10 days later now, and it can be said that everything was fine for Easter, there is no increase in the number of infections (...) In the end, co-operation between the Church and the authorities eventually led to the almost complete elimination of any epidemiological risk. On May 1, people will probably want to go out more, but they have to follow the rules that are in place," Orban said in Iasi. On Thursday, Orban attended a departure ceremony to Moldova of a medical team of 42 doctors and nurses to help treating people with COVID-19. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)