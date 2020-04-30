BCR Group Posts EUR78.3M Net Profit Attributable To Majority Shareholder In 1Q/2020, Up 69% YoY

BCR Group Posts EUR78.3M Net Profit Attributable To Majority Shareholder In 1Q/2020, Up 69% YoY. Romanian Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) Group, majority owned by Austria's Erste Group, reported net profit attributable to the majority shareholder, Erste, of EUR78.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, up 69% on the year, according to Erste's earnings (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]