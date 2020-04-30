GCS: 262 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total number of cases reaches 12,240

GCS: 262 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total number of cases reaches 12,240. A number of 262 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the latest information, the total number of cases thus reaching 12,240, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday. From among the persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 4,017 were declared recovered and discharged. A number of 221 patients are admitted to ICUs. According to GCS, as many as 695 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. Most cases of infections with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Suceava - 2,765 and Bucharest - 1,275. The number of confirmed cases by counties, according to the reports of the National Institute for Public Health, is: * Alba - 195 * Arad - 565 * Arges - 140 * Bacau - 226 * Bihor - 456 * Bistrita Nasaud - 185 * Botosani - 456 * Brasov - 457 * Braila - 23 * Buzau - 20 * Caras Severin - 89 * Calarasi - 48 * Cluj - 349 * Constanta - 231 * Covasna - 188 * Dambovita - 99 * Dolj - 117 * Galati - 368 * Giurgiu - 130 * Gorj - 47 * Harghita - 22 * Hunedoara - 513 * Ialomita - 180 * Iasi - 255 * Ilfov - 265 * Maramures - 72 * Mehedinti - 62 * Mures - 434 * Neamt - 435 * Olt - 45 * Prahova - 68 * Satu Mare - 54 * Salaj - 32 * Sibiu - 297 * Suceava - 2,765 * Teleorman - 101 * Timis - 451 * Tulcea - 47 * Vaslui - 116 * Valcea - 26 * Vrancea - 261 * Bucharest - 1,275. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]