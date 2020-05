Zentiva Romania Posts RON46.3M Profit in 2019

Zentiva Romania Posts RON46.3M Profit in 2019. Pharmaceutical producer Zentiva Romania (SCD.RO), 95.9% owned by Czech Zentiva Group, said Thursdy its turnover grew 16% in 2019, to RON535.4 million, and it made a profit of RON46.3 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]