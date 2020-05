CBRE: Investment Volume in Romania to Return Above EUR1B in 2021

CBRE: Investment Volume in Romania to Return Above EUR1B in 2021. The total investment volume in Romania's property market in 2020 will be 50% lower than anticipated before the Covid-19 outbreak and a return above the EUR1 billion mark will likely occur in 2021, said Gijs Klomp, Head of Investment Properties at CBRE (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]