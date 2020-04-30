|
Romania Seeks to Raise RON4.1B Selling State Paper on Local Market in May
Apr 30, 2020
Romania Seeks to Raise RON4.1B Selling State Paper on Local Market in May.
Romania's finance ministry plans to raise RON4.1 billion selling bonds and bills on the local market in May, after raising RON5.7 billion in April.
|
