Gov't allocates 16.5 ml lei for medical humanitarian aid to Republic of Moldova

Gov't allocates 16.5 ml lei for medical humanitarian aid to Republic of Moldova. The government is set to approve at its meeting this Thursday the supplementation of the Health Ministry's budget by 16,500,000 lei from the Budget Reserve Fund, for providing the Republic of Moldova a cost-free medical humanitarian aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Premier Ludovic Orban pointed out that it is very important that all the procedures for the shipment of the materials, equipment, substances and medicines that will be donated to the Moldovan citizens be completed in the shortest time possible, until next week. "There is a great need, there's a shortage of such materials in Basarabia and I think that, now that we have managed to stabilize the domestic situation, we must show our solidarity with the Republic of Moldova," Orban said. In this context, the Premier informed his colleagues in the government about his participation in Iasi, on Thursday, in the departure for the Republic of Moldova of a medical team of 42 doctors and nurses who will help treat COVID-19 patients in the neighboring country. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]