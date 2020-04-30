 
Romaniapress.com

April 30, 2020

BNR: Romania sees overlap of three crises and we must think how to exit impasse
Apr 30, 2020

BNR: Romania sees overlap of three crises and we must think how to exit impasse.

The current situation in Romania is different than those in the past, because three crises overlap: a health crisis, a social crisis and an economic crisis, said, on Thursday, Adrian Vasilescu, strategy consultant with the National Bank of Romania (BNR). "When three crises overlap on one another and form the conditions of this time we must think very well at how to exit this impasse," said Adrian Vasilescu, at private TV broadcaster Digi 24. "We have gotten used to consume very much from imports for years before this crisis. Imports have led Romania to a commercial account deficit of over 15 billion euro per year. It's an enormous sum, a sum that can't be covered by the wind, it is covered by the exchange rate, it is covered by inflation, it is covered by many deficits that produce other deficits. So we will have to get used to thinking differently. This is not a matter that is solved by incentives. The market must function normally, because there are years behind in which the market did not function normally and if the market does not function normally, it will not be the incentive that must push people to work. When I say this it may sound monstrous in the minds of many: look at that, to push people to work. In the end, nothing is more natural for human society than to progress and to prosper through work, because there are no other sources of prosperity," Adrian Vasilescu said. According to the European Commission, the Economic Sentiment Indicator - ESI has reached the value of 65.3 points in Romania, in April 2020, from 99.6 in March, the current level being the lowest since the year 2000.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

European Union is slipping, with dramatic consequences for its democratic future By Constantin Radut For more than two years, the European Union has been unable to find a way to bring economic, integration and cohesion policies closer together. The difference of vision between the French President and the German Chancellor regarding the future of the EU, the enlargement of (...)

Gov't allocates 16.5 ml lei for medical humanitarian aid to Republic of Moldova The government is set to approve at its meeting this Thursday the supplementation of the Health Ministry's budget by 16,500,000 lei from the Budget Reserve Fund, for providing the Republic of Moldova a cost-free medical humanitarian aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Premier (...)

COVID-19 death toll rises by 10 to 705 Ten more people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 705, informs on Thursday the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). The latest victims are seven women and three men, aged between 64 and 90.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: (...)

CBRE: Investment Volume in Romania to Return Above EUR1B in 2021 The total investment volume in Romania's property market in 2020 will be 50% lower than anticipated before the Covid-19 outbreak and a return above the EUR1 billion mark will likely occur in 2021, said Gijs Klomp, Head of Investment Properties at CBRE (...)

Romania Seeks to Raise RON4.1B Selling State Paper on Local Market in May Romania's finance ministry plans to raise RON4.1 billion selling bonds and bills on the local market in May, after raising RON5.7 billion in April.

PSD: Gov't introduces coronavirus tax, issues 290,000 fines, yet performs only 175,000 tests The Social Democratic Party (PSD) acting chairman, Marcel Ciolacu, said on Thursday that "the government has introduced the coronavirus tax", handing out "at will" as many as 290,000 fines. "The government has issued the coronavirus tax. It issued 290,000 fines, but (...)

Ombudsman requests Health Minister clarify methodology of supervision of acute respiratory syndrome due to novel coronavirus The Ombudsman requested from Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, clarifications regarding the methodology to supervise the acute respiratory syndrome due to the novel coronavirus now and after May 15. According to the request posted, on Thursday, on the Ombudsman's website, the Health Minister is (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |