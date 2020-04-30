BNR: Romania sees overlap of three crises and we must think how to exit impasse



BNR: Romania sees overlap of three crises and we must think how to exit impasse.

The current situation in Romania is different than those in the past, because three crises overlap: a health crisis, a social crisis and an economic crisis, said, on Thursday, Adrian Vasilescu, strategy consultant with the National Bank of Romania (BNR). "When three crises overlap on one another and form the conditions of this time we must think very well at how to exit this impasse," said Adrian Vasilescu, at private TV broadcaster Digi 24. "We have gotten used to consume very much from imports for years before this crisis. Imports have led Romania to a commercial account deficit of over 15 billion euro per year. It's an enormous sum, a sum that can't be covered by the wind, it is covered by the exchange rate, it is covered by inflation, it is covered by many deficits that produce other deficits. So we will have to get used to thinking differently. This is not a matter that is solved by incentives. The market must function normally, because there are years behind in which the market did not function normally and if the market does not function normally, it will not be the incentive that must push people to work. When I say this it may sound monstrous in the minds of many: look at that, to push people to work. In the end, nothing is more natural for human society than to progress and to prosper through work, because there are no other sources of prosperity," Adrian Vasilescu said. According to the European Commission, the Economic Sentiment Indicator - ESI has reached the value of 65.3 points in Romania, in April 2020, from 99.6 in March, the current level being the lowest since the year 2000.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)