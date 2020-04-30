European Union is slipping, with dramatic consequences for its democratic future
Apr 30, 2020
European Union is slipping, with dramatic consequences for its democratic future.
By Constantin Radut For more than two years, the European Union has been unable to find a way to bring economic, integration and cohesion policies closer together. The difference of vision between the French President and the German Chancellor regarding the future of the EU, the enlargement of (...)
[Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]