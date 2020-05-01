GCS: 327 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total number of cases reaches 12,567

A number of 327 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the latest information, the total number of cases thus reaching 12,567, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday. From among the persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 4,328 were declared recovered and discharged. A number of 249 patients are admitted to ICUs. According to the quoted source, as many as 726 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]