Coronavirus/MApN: 685 processed tests, 486 undergoing completion at Cantacuzino Institute
A number of 685 tests for SARS-CoV-2 virus have been processed in the past 24 hours at the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Research-Development, whereas 486 samples are undergoing completion, the National defence Ministry (MApN) announced. According to the MApN, between 30 April, 06:00hrs and 1 May, 06:00hrs, a number of 2,748 servicemen with 623 technical means acted in Bucharest and the entire country, in 531 missions aimed at reinforcing presence, easing traffic flow and supporting epidemiological triage at border crossing points, guarding objectives taken over from the Romanian Gendarmerie, patrolling and supporting the Ministry of Interior forces in public order activities in Bucharest and other localities across the country, transporting medical equipment and other materials, as well as accompanying convoys that transport people. Furthermore, the quoted source mentions that the mission to decontaminate and disinfect the roads in Suceava has been completed. In Timisoara, the assembly of the Medical Modular System for Isolation and Treatment has been completed, and in Suceava, the military team at the "Sfantul Ioan cel Nou" Hospital has handed over the management of the institution to the civilian managerial team, selected by the medical council of the hospital. The servicemen are prepared to support authorities in the areas where army's intervention is needed, the MApN argues. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - editor: Rodica State)

