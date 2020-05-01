GCS: Another 6 people infected with novel coronavirus die; total death toll reaches 723

GCS: Another 6 people infected with novel coronavirus die; total death toll reaches 723. Another 6 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 723, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Friday. It is about three men and two women from Suceava county and one woman from Arad county. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]