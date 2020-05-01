IntMin Vela: We need to resist a little bit longer, so that we can have an optimistic outlook afterwards



Interior Minister Marcel Vela calls on the citizens to have "a correct behavior" these days and not hit the streets in large numbers. "Life was unpredictable and brought us in the middle of a global pandemic. (...) Let's have a correct behavior. We must resist a little bit longer so that we can have an optimistic outlook afterwards," Minister Vela said in a video posted on his Facebook page on Friday. He mentioned that the staff of the Interior Ministry (MAI) in the field was supplemented, in order to prevent some risks. "I would like to hail my colleagues with the MAI who celebrate 1 May through work. At first light, they are on duty and check whether the rules meant to protect us are observed. We have supplemented the staff in the field in order to prevent some risks, because I want to be all well, I want to know that we will be healthy," Vela also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - editor: Rodica State)