Romania's coronavirus death toll hits 755

Romania's coronavirus death toll hits 755. Another 11 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have passed away, the number of the deceased from this cause reached 755, on Saturday informed the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). The persons who died due to the novel coronavirus are from the counties Bacau, Neamt, Mures, Brasov, Iasi, Arges, Vaslui. Among the deceased is a 37-year-old man of Brasov and a 42-year-old man from Mures, the other persons being over 60.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]