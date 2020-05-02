Spartan airship takes off for Spain to deliver 90,000 FFP2 protection masks

Spartan airship takes off for Spain to deliver 90,000 FFP2 protection masks. A C-27J Spartan airship of the Romanian Air Force took off at 9.00 a.m. on Saturday from Otopeni Air Base 90, heading for Spain, transporting 90,000 FFP-type protection masks, the Ministry of National Defence reported. "These materials are part of the reserve of medical countermeasures for the COVID-19 epidemic, established in Romania, purchased by our country on the basis of a 10-million euro grant, signed by DSU/IGSU with the European Commission, through the Directorate-General for Civil Protection and European Humanitarian Operations-DGECH," a press release by the MApN reads.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]