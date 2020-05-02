Health minister Tataru says October-December could occur second wave of coronavirus pandemic

Health minister Nelu Tataru on Saturday said in northeastern Iasi that he expects for October - December to occur the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. He stressed that we are still on the upward slope of the curve and that, for now, we cannot think about relaxation. "I'm not thinking about relaxation. We can hope to relax by 15 May. We're on the upward slope of the curve, we still have new cases, we still have new outbreaks, we have deaths, people in Intensive Care, people on the ventilator, on cardiovascular support. I repeat myself, voluntary isolation, social distance. There will be a time when you will see the moment of continuous decrease in the number of cases, cases in Intensive Care, decrease in attendance at ER, then we can also talk about a relaxation," minister Nelu Tataru said. Asked about Romanians who could come to the country after 15 May, the Minister of Health replied that they would, as before, enter quarantine.