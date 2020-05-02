Another 16 persons infected with coronavirus have passed away taking death toll to 771

Another 16 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have passed away, taking the death toll to 771, on Saturday night informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). The 16 deceased are from the counties of Galati, Suceava, Bihor, Maramures, Timis, Bacau and from Bucharest. Among the 16 dead, there is a woman of 33 years old from Bacau County with several illnesses: toxic liver cirrhosis, liver failure, splenomegaly and chronic ethylism.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]