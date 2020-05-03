Suceava County and Bucharest on top of number of registered cases of COVID-19

Suceava County and the Romanian Capital City Bucharest remain at the top of the number of registered cases of COVID-19, with 2,899 and 1,354 illnesses respectively, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Saturday. According to the source, there are as many as 13,163 people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania. The number of confirmed cases by counties, according to the reports of the National Institute of Public Health, looks as follows: * Alba - 208 * Arad - 606 * Arges - 154 * Bacau - 266 * Bihor - 467 * Bistrita Nasaud - 215 * Botosani - 483 * Brasov - 489 * Braila - 25 * Buzau - 21 * Caras Severin - 102 * Calarasi - 53 * Cluj - 407 * Constanta - 243 * Covasna - 196 * Dambovita - 110 * Dolj - 128 * Galati - 422 * Giurgiu - 134 * Gorj - 65 * Harghita - 22 * Hunedoara - 527 * Ialomita - 214 * Iasi - 276 * Ilfov - 281 * Maramures - 75 * Mehedinti - 67 * Mures - 487 * Neamt - 520 * Olt - 45 * Prahova - 73 * Satu Mare - 52 * Salaj - 40 * Sibiu - 352 * Suceava - 2,899 * Teleorman - 105 * Timis - 479 * Tulcea - 54 * Vaslui - 116 * Valcea - 24 * Vrancea - 287 * Bucharest - 1,354.