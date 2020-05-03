Ten more persons infected with COVID-19 die taking death toll to 790

Ten more persons infected with COVID-19 die taking death toll to 790. Ten more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have passed away, taking the death toll of the deceased to 790, on Sunday informed the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). The latest dead persons are from the counties of Suceava (male, 60, male, 66, male, 71, female, 85, female, 82), Galati (male, 77), Dambovita (female, 61), Covasna (male, 60), Brasov (female, 88), Olt (female, 54). An ambulance worker of Suceava and an orderly with a residential centre of Dambovita are among the passed away.AGERPRES/(AS- autor: Dana Piciu. editor: Cătălina Matei) [Read the article in Agerpres]