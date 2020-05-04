COVID-19 death toll at 801 following another 11 deaths of infected persons

COVID-19 death toll at 801 following another 11 deaths of infected persons. Another 11 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, the death toll from this cause reaching 801, the Strategic Communication Group informed, on Monday. The 11 are five men and six women with ages between 30 and 94, from the counties of Galati, Bihor, Timis, Ilfov, Mures and Bistrita-Nasaud.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]