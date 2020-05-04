Production activity on Dacia industrial platform in Mioveni to be resumed Monday in both plants



The production activity on the Dacia industrial platform in southern Mioveni will be resumed on Monday, May 4, in both plants, according to a release of Groupe Renault Romania. On April 21, production activities in Dacia plants were partially resumed, on the basis of volunteering, in the Mechanic and Chassis Plant, as well as in the Vehicle Plant, in the Pressing Department. Groupe Renault Romania mentions that, since the start of the pandemic crisis, generated by the novel coronavirus COVID-19, it has ensured taking adapted protection measures for the entirety of employees in all the locations where activity is conducted. The auto constructor announced the interruption of production at its Mioveni plants on March 17 until April 5, in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. On April 2, the company mentioned that it will prolong the period of activity interruption at the Dacia plants in Mioveni, "in agreement with its social partners", and "in the context of the COVID-19 virus spreading at the global level and the evolution of the health crisis."AGERPRES(RO - author: Mariana Nica, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)