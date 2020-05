TeraPlast Rents 5,000 Sqm in Mega Distribution Center

Romanian building materials manufacturer TeraPlast Bistrita, part of TeraPlast Group, has rented 5,000 square meters in the Mega Distribution Center in Chiajna, near Bucharest, to expand its storage and render its distribution more