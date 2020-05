Furniture Maker Lemet Seeks To Resume Production On May 18

Furniture Maker Lemet Seeks To Resume Production On May 18. Furniture manufacturer Lemet, one of the largest in Romania, would like to resume production on May 18, says CEO Alexandru Rizea. Lemet closed its plant in Brebu (Prahova County) and the Lems retail chain on March 13. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]