COVID-19 death toll at 803 after another 2 deaths of infected persons. Two more people infected with the new coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll reaching 803, informs on Monday the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). The latest victims are a 70-year-old man from Bihor County and a 49-year-old woman from Arad, both with comorbidities. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]