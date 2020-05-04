GCS: 349 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total number of cases reaches 13,512

GCS: 349 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total number of cases reaches 13,512. A number of 349 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the latest update, the total number of cases thus reaching 13,512, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday. From among the persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 5,269 were declared recovered and discharged from hospital. A number of 243 patients are admitted in intensive care units. According to the quoted source, as many as 803 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]