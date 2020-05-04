 
State of emergency to be changed to state of alert from May 15
State of emergency to be changed to state of alert from May 15.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that after May 15, the state of emergency in Romania will be changed to a state of alert. "The state of emergency will not be extended, I will not issue a new decree to extend the state of emergency. May 14 is the last day of the state of emergency. From May 15, to keep the epidemic under control, we will enter a state of alert, which is regulated by specific legislation that clarifies how to act in the event of an epidemic and we are clearly, unfortunately, in the midst of a COVID-19 epidemic," Iohannis told a news briefing at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He underscored that the situation has not improved yet. "I do not want to give the impression that the epidemic has passed and we are in a normal situation. Unfortunately, the epidemic has not waned and you have certainly noticed from public communications that again there are today over 300 people who have tested positive, and so we cannot say that the disease waned, but at some point we have to move forward and that forward materialises in the form of organisation, going from a state of emergency to a state of alert," Iohannis said. Iohannis urged the public to responsibility. "In reality, no matter what you hear on TV, no one knows how long this epidemic will last and it depends on us whether here, in Romania, we control it better or worse. I really want all of us to control it well together, which means following the orders of the authorities," the president said. He mentioned some of the measures after May 15 - free movement locally, the reopening of beauty salons, dental offices, museums and sports facilities for professional athletes. He said that at the end of last week there were no significant violations of the rules imposed by the authorities. "We have analysed the situation in which we find ourselves epidemiologically and in terms of the ongoing state of emergency. (...) At the weekend of May 1 we all saw that things were quite good and I am very satisfied with the way people reacted to the authorities' call, as they stayed at home and although it was May 1, there were no significant violations of the rules. Things went well," added Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

