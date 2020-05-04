Two more Romanians infected with novel coronavirus dead in UK take number of Romanians dead abroad to 95



Another two Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus died in the United Kingdom, and the number of deaths of Romanians citizens abroad, due to COVID-19, has reached 95, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday. According to the GCS, in total 2,384 Romanian citizens were confirmed as infected with SARS-CoV-2: 1,387 in Italy, 560 in Spain, 29 in France, 271 in Germany, 78 in the United Kingdom, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 3 in the USA, 4 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Malta and Sweden. Since the beginning of the epidemic and up to now, 95 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 29 in Italy, 19 in France, 30 in the United Kingdom, 8 in Spain, 4 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland and one in the USA. Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 21 were declared cured: 9 in Germany, 8 in France, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia, the GCS also shows.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)