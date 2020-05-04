Cegedim: Value Of Medical Drugs Released In Pharmacies, Hospitals Up 6.2% To RON18B In April 2019-March 2020



The total volume of medical drugs released to patients in Romania, via pharmacies and hospitals, grew 3.2% on the year to 641.4 million packs, between April 2019 and March 2020, being worth a total RON17.98 billion at distribution prices, up 6.2% on the year, as per a report by Cegedim Customer (...)