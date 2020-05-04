 
USR Bucharest proposes public transportation system capacity be reduced to 30pct
USR Bucharest proposes public transportation system capacity be reduced to 30pct.

USR (Save Romania Union) Bucharest proposes six measures to be taken in the case of the public transportation system after May 15, among which the limitation of this system's capacity to 30 per cent and avoiding face to face contact between passengers. According to a press release of USR Bucharest, the local authorities need to be prepared for the gradual lifting of the movement restrictions after May 15, with "the biggest challenge," especially in Bucharest, being related to the public transportation. These proposals are: *limiting the public transportation system capacity to 30 per cent so as to ensure keeping social distancing. One way to implement this is to avoid using side by side seats; *avoiding face to face contact between passengers, by establishing a circuit inside the transportation means: people should board only through the front down and get off only through the middle and back door; *increasing the number of transportation means that are eliminated from traffic, with a dynamic adjustment to people's transportation needs to be ensured on the busy routes and at peak hours; *installing specific Covid-19 signs regarding social distancing, using the communications means in the vehicles to send messages related to the necessary precautionary measures during this time; *buying cleaning equipment and substances to allow the efficient disinfestation of the interior of the transportation means and the frequent surface disinfestation; *finishing the cycling routes as soon as possible, namely the four routes that should have been finalized this spring. "The purpose of these proposals is for the Bucharesters to have an efficient and safe public transportation system at their disposal. They will be accompanied by other measures to be taken, such as the shifting of the work hours of the institutions until better solutions are found for the management of the traffic," stated Gabriel Waspusch, deputy leader of USR Bucharest and coordinator of the Local Governance Programme. AFERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

