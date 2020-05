SIF Transilvania Approves RON76.8M Dividends, At 11.3% Yield

Shareholders of regional investment fund SIF Transilvania (SIF3.RO) have approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of RON76.8 million, representing a gross dividend of RON0.0355 per share, as per a stock market report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]