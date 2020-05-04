 
Romaniapress.com

May 4, 2020

Great composer Enescu celebrated on 65th death anniversary by eponymous museum
May 4, 2020

Great composer Enescu celebrated on 65th death anniversary by eponymous museum.

The George Enescu National Museum is celebrating the late great composer on the 65th death anniversary by posting online messages from personalities of contemporary Romanian music, recitals and an exhibition of documentary photography. "Today is 65 years since the death of the genius composer George Enescu, and the George Enescu National Museum is inviting us to celebrate him from home in a series of online events entitled ENESCU65," Romania's Culture Ministry says in a Facebook post. On the museum's website, www.georgeenescu.ro and on the Facebook page @muzeulnationalgeorgeenescu, homage messages are posted from personalities of contemporary Romanian music who have contributed to the research and promotion of Enescu's creation; recitals of Enescu's works in the museum season; the ENESCU 65 exhibition of documentary photography that includes original documents from the museum's archives - archival articles, letters, photographs; texts signed by academicians Octavian Lazar Cosma and Cornel Taranu. "It is an important world for Romanian music and even for the entire artistic creation of the world, because Enescu is one of the most important musicians of his time, and it is increasingly more obvious to us that Enescu began to be loved more in this 21st century as he was far ahead the times in which he lived and created," says the museum manager, Cristina Andrei. She adds that the museum rooms are empty today, and visitors have moved into the virtual space. "It's a good thing that they are there too. In the end, they come to us, one way or another, and they connect with George Enescu. (...) So I am inviting you to keep staying connecting with us in the days ahead; let's have a good time and see each other live as soon as possible, because live is the emotion that we all look for, and let us and think about what Enescu said! I can only conclude my brief remarks with the words of our great artist and the great man who was George Enescu and who said: 'Culture will live. Too great is the heritage that has accumulated so many centuries of hard work and faith to suddenly make tabula rasa of everything we have gathered and assimilated. Mankind has had more deadlocks and has broken them all with heroic vitality. It will not lack courage this time either. We must believe and we will win,'" adds Andrei. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Orban: We test depending on needs and based on protocol established by WHO Testing for COVID-19 has been done in Romania "depending on the needs and based on the protocol that was established at the WHO level", Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday, adding that our country is "at the bottom of the ranking, compared to developed countries," (...)

PM Orban: Restrictions to be eliminated gradually after May 15, based on the epidemiological risk criterion Restrictions will be lifted gradually after May 15, based on a single criterion, the one related to the epidemiological risk, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Monday. "Our intention is to lift restrictions gradually after May 15, by having one single criterion in mind, namely that of (...)

Artprint Corporate Bonds Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange On May 4, 2020 The corporate bonds issued by Artprint Bucharest, the first private printing house established after 1990 in Romania, will start trading on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

GCS: COVID-19 death toll rises by 15 to 818 Fifteen more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 818, the Strategic Communication group (GCS) informs on Monday. These are eight men and seven women aged between 52 and 97. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN (...)

SIF Transilvania Approves RON76.8M Dividends, At 11.3% Yield Shareholders of regional investment fund SIF Transilvania (SIF3.RO) have approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of RON76.8 million, representing a gross dividend of RON0.0355 per share, as per a stock market report.

Marcel Vela: No emergency decrees will be issued during the state of alert Romania's Interior minister Marcel Vela has said on Monday that, during the state of alert, no emergency ordinances will be issued, specifying that all sanctioning decisions are decided by the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations once the alert has been (...)

IntMin Vela says travel declarations not needed after May 15, unless cases exploding Interior Minister Marcel Vela said on Monday that bona fide declarations for people's movement during the COVID-19 are singled out for being discarded after May 15, when a state of alert will be declared except for quarantined areas, however we are still two weeks away, and the cases of (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |