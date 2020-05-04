ForMin Aurescu, Polish counterpart Czaputowicz discuss consultations with Turkey, aid for Moldova

ForMin Aurescu, Polish counterpart Czaputowicz discuss consultations with Turkey, aid for Moldova. Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation on Monday with Polish Foreign Affairs Minister Jacek Czaputowicz, during which the two officials discussed about the consultations in a trilateral format Poland-Romania-Turkey and Romania's aid granted to the Republic of Moldova in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic. The Romanian Minister discussed with his Polish counterpart about the common priority which Romania and Poland have in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, namely ensuring the health of their citizens and maintaining the economic activity functionality, a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release shows. The two dignitaries agreed on the necessity to continue the bilateral dialogue at a sustained pace, evoking the interest in strengthening the economic cooperation and the strategic dialogue between parties, as well as the prospect of a new round of Romanian - Polish intergovernmental consultations when circumstances allow it. Moreover, the two ministers agreed to work on the modernisation of the Action Plan of the Bilateral Strategic Partnership, whose latest update took place in 2015. The phone conversation also occasioned an exchange of views on the cooperation in regional formats. Thus, the two ministers evoked the latest ministerial consultations in a trilateral format with Turkey, focused on the regional security issue, evaluated as very productive, and discussed about the concrete actions in a trilateral format, the MAE release mentions. Furthermore, Minister Aurescu showed that "in the current global situation, against the background of the necessity to rapidly relaunch economy, the Tree Seas Initiative could have a positive impact on implementing large connectivity projects, as well as by promoting cooperation between the business communities in the region." The two ministers thus tackled the preparation of the next Three Seas Initiative Summit, in Estonia, in October and agreed to stimulate the other participating states to join Romania and Poland in the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund. Bogdan Aurescu informed his Polish counterpart about his visit to Chisinau, which took place last week, accompanying the numerous Romanian medical team, regarding the discussions carried out and reiterated the Romanians side's approach to support the Republic of Molodva's European integration objective, based on the implementation of some strict conditions regarding the continuation of the necessary reforms to get closer to the EU. Evoking the consistent donation, worth approximately 3.5 million euro, of Romania's Government to the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, the Romanian Minister asked the Polish side to examine, in its turn, the possibility of some medical equipment donations. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]