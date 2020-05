Artprint Corporate Bonds Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange On May 4, 2020

The corporate bonds issued by Artprint Bucharest, the first private printing house established after 1990 in Romania, will start trading on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]