May 4, 2020

PM Orban: Restrictions to be eliminated gradually after May 15, based on the epidemiological risk criterion
PM Orban: Restrictions to be eliminated gradually after May 15, based on the epidemiological risk criterion.

Restrictions will be lifted gradually after May 15, based on a single criterion, the one related to the epidemiological risk, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Monday. "Our intention is to lift restrictions gradually after May 15, by having one single criterion in mind, namely that of the epidemiological risk. We are going to lift first the restrictions that generate the smallest epidemiological risk. The assessment of this epidemiological risk will be made by the specialists from the Public Health Institute, the Technical-Scientific Support Council attached to the National Department for Emergency Situations and we are going to base our decision regarding the lifting of the restrictions on this epidemiological risk," Ludovic Orban told a press conference held at the Victoria Palace on Monday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
