Rompetrol Rafinare Restarts Production after Refinery Turnaround

Rompetrol Rafinare Restarts Production after Refinery Turnaround. Rompetrol Rafinare, part of of KMG International, has completed the turnaround of the Petromidia refinery and has initiated the restart of production units, the company said in a statement Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]