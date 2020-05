Sergiu Manea, BCR CEO: One Of The Goals Is Avoiding Romania’s Rating Downgrade

A downgrade of Romania's rating to junk would cause a chain reaction, so the government should do everything in its power for the rating agencies not to downgrade Romania's rating, believes Sergiu Manea, chief executive officer of BCR, the third largest lender in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]