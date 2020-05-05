PM Orban: We will certainly increase pensions

PM Orban: We will certainly increase pensions. The Government will "certainly" increase pensions, the decision to be made depending on the report regarding the state of the economy and the state of the budget after the first six months of the year and the prognoses that will be conducted, said, on Monday night in a press conference at the Victoria governmental Palace, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban. "As you well know, in accordance with the Stability Pact, which is transposed through the Law of fiscal-budgetary responsibility, after the first six months of each year the Ministry of Finance must present a report regarding the state of the economy and the state of the budget. Depending on this report and depending on the prognoses that will be done, we will make the necessary decisions. We will certainly increase pensions," said Ludovic Orban. Asked if the increase by 40 pct starting with September will be respected, or if the option of a smaller increase is discussed, he said: "We will make the decisions depending on the evolution of the economy and the budgetary resources that we have available and especially depending on the prognoses that will be made, because our objective is to increase pensions, but to increase them in such a way as to be able to pay them throughout the period in which we have to pay pensions."AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]