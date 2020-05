Vivre Deco Sales Grow 42% in Jan-Apr, to EUR22M

Vivre Deco Sales Grow 42% in Jan-Apr, to EUR22M. Online furniture and home decor retailer Vivre Deco, held by local entrepreneurs, Vivre Deco, posted a 42% annual rise in sales in January-April 2020 , exceeding EUR22 million, the company said Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]