PwC Survey: 47% of Companies Plan to Make Remote Work a Permanent Option. As companies consider when and how to reopen work sites, 64% plan to change safety measures and requirements and 46% plan to accelerate automation and other new ways of working, a global survey by PwC showed Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]