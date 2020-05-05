GCS: 325 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total number of cases reaches 13,837

GCS: 325 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total number of cases reaches 13,837. A number of 325 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the latest update, the total number of cases thus reaching 13,837, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday. From among the persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 5,454 were declared cured and discharged from the medical units. As many as 244 patients are admitted to intensive care units. So far, 827 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]