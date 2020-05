GCS: 325 new cases of COVID-19 in Romania. There are 827 deaths and 5.454 healed



GCS: 325 new cases of COVID-19 in Romania. There are 827 deaths and 5.454 healed.

The Strategic Communication Group has announced that, in the last 24 hours, 325 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Romania. The total number of infected people reaches 13.837, of which over 3.000 are in Suceava. There have been 827 deaths and 5.454 cured in the (...)