ECHR: Romania violated human rights in the case of Laura Kovesi's revoking from DNA. Judges of the European Court of Human Rights have concluded that the dismissal of Laura CodruĊ£a Kovesi from the leadership of DNA was abusive. The magistrates concluded that the former head of DNA had no way to challenge the decision. [Read the article in Mediafax]