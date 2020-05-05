Omer Susli: Homelux Plans To Start Producing Furniture In Romania For Local Market And Export

Omer Susli: Homelux Plans To Start Producing Furniture In Romania For Local Market And Export. Interior decoration retailer Homelux plans to start manufacturing furniture items in Romania, in order to sell them on the local market and to export, Omer Susli, CEO and owner of Homelux, told the videoconference "Restart Romania. What will the new economic era look like,” organized Tuesday by (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]