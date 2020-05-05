President Iohannis calls ECHR judgement in Kovesi v. Romania case unprecedented

President Iohannis calls ECHR judgement in Kovesi v. Romania case unprecedented. President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) judgement in the Kovesi v. Romania case is "unprecedented" and that the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) has an obligation to review "immediately" not only the decision to dismiss the former chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA), but also any other decisions made "when judging simple statements, be they political." "The ECHR has ruled that Ms Kovesi's fundamental rights have been violated following the CCR's decision to remove her from the position of DNA chief prosecutor. Fundamental human rights transcend the borders of a state. Free access to justice and freedom of expression are values. Defying all the arguments I put forward at the time, including those that emphasised the violation of Ms Kovesi's free access to justice, the CCR decided to remove her from office at the suggestion of an infamous minister. Such an unprecedented judgement by the ECHR cannot remain without consequences as it concerns the authority that is the guarantor of the supremacy of the Constitution," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. In his view, the credibility of the CCR is "strongly" shaken. "The credibility of the CCR, affected by some controversial rulings of recent years, is now even more shaken. (...) The CCR has an obligation to immediately review not only the decision to remove Ms Kovesi, but also any other rulings made when considering simple statements, be they political," Iohannis said. He added that at the 2019 referendum Romanians decided that the powers of the Constitutional Court should be changed. "Today's ECHR ruling shows us, if need be, how necessary a constitutional reform of this institution is," he said. Iohannis claimed that it was obvious that the incumbent Parliament in its political configuration, dominated by the party that endorsed the removal of Kovesi, proved that "it is not able to make decisions for the protection of citizens." "This is the party that for three years has made a goal of disrupting the entire judiciary, by building criminal law designed to protect criminals instead of honest citizens. For three years, under this project built against the most basic rules of operation of a democratic society, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has orchestrated committees over committees of inquiry designed to discredit all those who could have prevented them from achieving their goal. I do not expect that today, when the ECHR ruled that Ms Kovesi's fundamental rights were violated, PSD will hurry to set up a parliamentary committee to investigate why that was possible. But I have no doubt that Romanians will punish PSD by vote for all these extremely serious actions," said Iohannis. On Tuesday, the ECHR found in favour of Laura Codruta Kovesi in a case versus Romania challenging the Romanian government's decision to remove her as chief prosecutor with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA). According to the ECHR, Romania violated Kovesi's rights by removing her from office before the end of her term.

