May 5, 2020

Justice Ministry to propose stripping former minister Toader of Venice Commission membership
The Justice Ministry announced on Tuesday that it will propose to the government stripping former Justice Minister Tudorel Toader of Venice Commission membership following the implications of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) judgement against Romania in a case that involved the dismissal from office of former chief prosecutor with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi. "After consultations with the prime minister of Romania, and following the implications of the ECHR judgement in the Kovesi v. Romania case, regarding the credibility of the Romanian government's commitment to the independence of prosecutors and respect for the rule of law, the Ministry of Justice will submit the proposal that the Romanian Government send to the Venice Commission a request for the statutory provisions of the commission regarding Mr Tudorel Toader to be applied, namely that he will be removed as a member on the Venice Commission," according to a press statement released on Tuesday by the Justice Ministry. The ministry says Toader's term on the Venice Commission was extended in 2018, during his tenure as Romania's justice minister. On Tuesday, the ECHR found in favour of Laura Codruta Kovessi in a case versus Romania challenging the Romanian government's decision to remove her as chief prosecutor with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA). According to the ECHR, Romania violated Kovesi's rights by removing her from office before the end of her term. According to the ECHR judgement, there had been no way for the applicant to bring a claim in court against her dismissal as such proceedings would only have been able to examine the formal aspects of the presidential decree for her removal and not her substantive argument that she had been incorrectly removed for criticising the legislative changes in corruption law. At the same time, the ECHR also found that her right to freedom of expression had been violated because she had been dismissed for those criticisms, which she had made in the exercise of her duties on a matter of great public interest. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

