ForMin Aurescu, Kazakh counterpart discuss co-operation amid COVID-19 pandemic in phone call

ForMin Aurescu, Kazakh counterpart discuss co-operation amid COVID-19 pandemic in phone call. In a phone conversation on Tuesday with his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu thanked the Kazakh official for technical support to Romanian aircraft flying medical equipment. In his turn, Tileuberdi thanked Aurescu for Romania's support provided for the repatriation of some Kazakh national, according to a press statement released by Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE). Aurescu expressed solidarity with Kazakhstan and sent condolences to the families of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the head of the Romanian diplomacy highlighted that Kazakhstan is an important partner of Romania in Central Asia and reiterated his interest in ensuring an upward evolution of the political and diplomatic dialogue between the two countries. In that regard, he invited his Kazakh counterpart to pay a visit to Romania when possible, which was gladly accepted. The two ministers also discussed the development of the economic component of the bilateral relationship, agreeing as a priority to organise the next session of the Romanian-Kazakh Joint Intergovernmental Committee on Co-operation in Trade, Economy, Science and Technology as soon as the ongoing pandemic permits. Aurescu also underlined the importance of the Romanian community in Kazakhstan, "a real bridge between the two states," and underlined the role of the Romanian Language Lecturer's Office at the State University of Karaganda for the benefit of this community in 2014. It is the only project of its kind in Central Asia. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]